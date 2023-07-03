ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is finding himself back in jail after allegedly hitting another man with a baseball bat.

According to the criminal complaint, 39-year-old Erroll Hernandez struck a man’s wheelchair and his leg after the man gave Hernandez a drink. It happened on Indian School Road in northwest Albuquerque.

Hernandez has a criminal history dating back more than 10 years and was awaiting trial on an indecent exposure charge from earlier this year. He is now facing aggravated assault and battery charges.