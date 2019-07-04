Albuquerque man accused of exposing himself to neighbors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A South Valley man is accused of touching himself in the middle of a street in full view of children.

Neighbors told deputies on Tuesday they saw Jeremiah Otero naked in his backyard washing clothes. Then they say he went down the street, still completely nude, where two kids saw him touching himself in front of a neighbor’s home.

According to court documents, Otero admitted to being naked in his own yard, but says he was never in the street. Deputies say they know Otero as someone who uses drugs and has “psychotic issues.”

They day before this incident, neighbors reported he was stealing their mail, which he’s also facing charges for. Otero has a history of convictions for crimes including theft and assault.