ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is accused of stealing a man’s credit cards and using them to buy guns. The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office says Eric Hudson broke into a Placitas home last month, swiped the homeowner’s wallet and keys, then took off in his Jeep.

The homeowner learned from his credit card companies, the cards were used to buy $20,000 worth of guns online which were due to be shipped to a local fun show for pickup. Investigators say when Hudson arrived at the store, the orders had already been canceled. The AFT says in the past, Hudson has been linked to guns found during criminal investigations.