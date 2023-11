ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is facing federal charges after investigators said he broke into an FBI agent’s home. TR Kisor, 53, is accused of stealing guns, ammo, body armor, and other items from the residence in July 2022.

Court records said two days later, the Albuquerque Police Department found him with the stolen items inside another house that was up for sale. His state charges were dropped so the federal case could proceed.