ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is accused of making bomb threats while robbing two different banks. He has been released from custody.

In May, police claimed Marcus Michael held up the Bank of Albuquerque on Coors after telling the bank teller he had a bomb. The teller complied with Michael, who allegedly fled on a bicycle.

As APD and the FBI were responding, they received a call of another bomb threat robbery at the Bank of the West on Martin Luther King.

A money tracker helped police find and arrest Michael along Central. His next court appearance set is for July.