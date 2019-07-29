Albuquerque man accused of biting, kicking at officers appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An Albuquerque man accused of biting, kicking, and spitting on first-responders faced a judge Sunday morning.

Police say Daniel Nowakowski put up a fight when officers and Albuquerque Fire Rescue tried to get him medical help for a stab wound. According to a criminal complaint, officers responded on Thursday to a call of two men arguing, leading to a stabbing at a home near 8th Street and Santa Fe Avenue.

They found Nowakowski with a stab wound on his hand, but police say he did not want to cooperate with officers who were trying to get him medical attention.

The complaint states he “got up in the face of fire department personnel and a paramedic”. Police held him back and he threatened to hit the officer if police didn’t let him go.

At that point, police handcuffed him and took him to Lovelace Hospital. Authorities cuffed him to a chair and say he kicked an officer in the head, bit an officer’s hand, and spit at police.

He eventually calmed down enough for medical treatment and saw a judge on Sunday.

“He will be released upon the condition that he does not violate any laws, does not possess any firearms or dangerous weapons,” said Judge Brittany Maldonado Malott.

He faces two counts of battery on a peace officer and one for assault on a peace officer. The judge released him because the state didn’t file for preventative detention.

Nowakowski’s next hearing is set for September.