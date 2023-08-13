ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of killing another man will have his trial Monday.

Adelio Gallegos Junior, 43, was arrested in January 2022. He is accused of murdering Mike Guerra after he backed into Gallegos’ car outside a medical clinic near San Mateo and Central in 2021.

Police alleged, after an initial confrontation with Guerra, Gallegos went back to his vehicle to retrieve a rifle and fatally shot Guerra.

Gallegos is charged with murder and tampering with evidence. His trial will start at 8:45 a.m. Monday.