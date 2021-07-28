Albuquerque man accused in double murder expected to change plea

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother in their Nob Hill home is expected to change his plea in a front of a Bernalillo County District Court judge this morning. Jesus Cartagena, 22, is accused in the June 2019 murder of Shanta and Laura Hanish.

Court records indicate Cartagena will appear in front of Judge Joseph Montano at 10 a.m. Wednesday for a “change of plea hearing.” In 2019, Cartagena pleaded not guilty to five charges in the case, including two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Cartagena has been in custody since his arrest in June 2019. Investigators say the then-21-year-old stabbed and killed his ex-girlfriend Shanta Hanish, 19, following a break-up, then killed Hanish’ mother Laura, 58. In April 2020, Cartagena was ordered to the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute at Las Vegas for treatment.

Online court records indicate Cartagena was found competent to stand trial in September 2020. His trial was originally slated to take place in August 2021, however, attorneys filed for a change of plea hearing in July 2021.