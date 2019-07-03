Albuquerque man accused in another flashing incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The charges keep mounting against a man accused of exposing himself to women. James Chavez has been charged for yet another incident, this time at the Old Navy at Cottonwood Mall.

Two employees say Chavez exposed himself and touched himself in front of them at the Old Navy. Chavez is accused of doing the same thing to a customer at the Hobby Lobby at the mall and the Tuesday Morning down the road, as well as the Walmart on Wyoming in the past few months.

The Old Navy employees called police Tuesday, July 2 to report the incident that happened back in January after seeing stories about Chavez on KRQE News 13. They say when they saw the stories they recognized him immediately.