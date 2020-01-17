Albuquerque make-up artist shares ‘Stargirl’ experience

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret the film industry is booming here in New Mexico, and locals are contributing in a big way. KRQE News 13 sat down with one woman whose team did all the make-up for a new Disney movie.

“Honestly my favorite movie that I’ve ever done was this Disney’s Stargirl. It changed our lives, it was so special,” says Ashylnne Padilla.

Make-up artist Ashlynne Padilla helped bring the new film, “Stargirl” to life. Padilla has been a make-up artist for 16 years. She started working on movies and TV shows shooting in New Mexico ten years ago.

“I started out day playing on Breaking Bad before I knew Breaking Bad was going to be what it was. Other shows were In Plain Sight, the first Disney show I worked on was Lemonade Mouth,” Padilla says.

“Stargirl,” which was shot right here in New Mexico, stars America’s Got Talent winner Grace Vanderwaal. Padilla says the movie is about being different and embracing it, and she got to use her craft to bring out Stargirl’s uniqueness.

“With the makeup, we accentuate her freckles. We were able to use glitter and sequins as her freckles so it was different, and use colors that you wouldn’t normally use as blushes,” Padilla says.

Padilla says with more shows and films coming in, lots of locals are offering their services.

“The future of New Mexico here is so exciting and I’m so happy to be apart of it. It’s Netflix and NBC Universal that are coming,” Padilla says.

Stargirl will be available on Disney Plus in March. It’s based on the Jerry Spinelli novel by the same name.