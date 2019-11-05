Albuquerque looks to install ‘Portland Loo’ in Old Town

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An expensive bathroom that’s been without a home for more than two years might finally have one in Old Town.

City Councilor Isaac Benton used $20,000 of his discretionary funds for the metal, public toilet called a “Portland Loo” back in 2017. However, the project came to a standstill after people raised concerns over what else people might use the toilet for.

Now, the city says it may put the toilet where an old toll booth sits in the Old Town Parking Lot near Central and San Felipe. The Property Owners Association still needs to endorse the idea, but the city hopes to have it in place by next year with Parks and Rec maintaining the bathroom.