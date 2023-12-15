ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mother road through Albuquerque is close to celebrating its 100th anniversary, and ahead of Route 66’s big centennial celebration, the city is looking for artists who can help blend today’s technology with the road’s history. “Route 66 runs through the heart of our city,” said Arts and Culture Director, CABQ, Shelle Sanchez.

Throughout the years, Route 66 has gone through many changes. Starting in 2025, Albuquerque is looking to celebrate 100 years of stories on the historic route. To do that, the city is now looking for some help to bring the past into an interactive experience through augmented reality. “I really want to hear from a community that is creating these things what their vision and their creative idea is,” said Sanchez.

She says there is no idea set in stone for what exactly they are looking for. “Layer on historic video or historic photos of a building. You can have an experience through augmented reality, where maybe little signposts about the history or important moments along Route 66 happened as your moving through. I mean there’s so much augmented reality can do,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez said the city wants designers, creators, and artists to apply to make an interactive application that could be used on cell phones or other devices. “Some of them are really big, huge, complicated ideas. Some of them are a little bit simpler and so we are putting out to the community to give us their ideas and we will look and see how we can partner in the next two years to bring a couple of these projects to fruition,” said Sanchez.

The idea is to educate, entertain, and engage locals and visitors about the history of the area. “You can kind of be in a present space and you know, through technology, you can bring in the past, you can imagine the future. You can imagine other versions of today,” said Sanchez.

They’re hoping to have something created by 2025. The augmented reality proposal deadline is January 31, 2024. For more information, visit the city of Albuquerque’s website.