ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Little Theatre is bringing “The Wizard of Oz” to the stage. The timeless classic adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale, features the iconic musical score from the film. The timeless tale, in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz, continues to thrill audiences worldwide.

Tickets are on sale now at the albuquerquelittletheatre.org.