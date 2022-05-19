ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rydel High’s senior class of 1959 is coming to life on stage at the Albuquerque Little Theatre with production of a classic, Grease. Directed by Brian Clifton, the cast will have you singing and laughing with all their original songs like ‘Summer nights’ and Greased Lightnin’.

With two different cast, Luren Jehle (Sandy), talked a little about the rehersals and the challanges they experience following all the COVID-19 protocals. “It’s definetly different and it certainly presents different challanges. It [COVID-19 protocals] can be a little bit more difficult trying to find, put in the proper breath for the singing and the dancing. But at the end of the day, its there to protect ourselves, eachother and the audience.”

Although Grease is a classic musical, in this version there will be some differences. “The Director Brian Clifton, wanted to make is more realistic, and make it like real people” said Blake Moss who plays Danny.

The musical will be from May 13-June 5. Times vary and to purchase tickets visit the Albuquerque Little Threatre website. The Albuquerque Little Threatre is located 224 San Pasquale SW. There will be two different cast performing, when purchasing tickets veryfied that you are buying the ticket for the date and cast you will like to see. The dates are listed on the webpage.