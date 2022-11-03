ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Little Theatre is proud to present “Deathtrap.” The play provides twists and turns of devilish cleverness and hilarious sudden shocks that will leave the audience spellbound until the very last moment.

It follows Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, struggling to overcome a dry spell which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds. Then, a possible break in his fortune happens when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college. Sidney recognizes it as a potential Broadway smash. His plan, devised with his wife’s help, to offer collaboration to the student for co-credit.

The play will run from November 4 through November 20. Visit the Albuquerque Little Theatre to purchase tickets. The Albuquerque Little Theatre is located at 224 San Pasquale SW Albuquerque, NM 87104.

Showtimes:

Friday & Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday at 2 p.m.

Saturday Matinee 11/12/22 at 2 p.m.

Pricing: