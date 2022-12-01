ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Little Theatre is kicking off its holiday lineup, with “A Tuna Christmas”. This hilarious sequel to “Greater Tuna” is a total delight for all seasons and a great way to kick off the holidays.

There will be two actors that will each play 10 different characters, men, women kids, making the whole population of Tuna, Texas. All these characters are very quirky and eccentric but in the end, they have a very good heart and that’s where the Christmas Spirit shines.

Performances start Thursday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m. and run through Sunday. For ticket information and show, times, visit albuquerquelittletheatre.org.