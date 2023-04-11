ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Nunsense the Musical”, it’s the latest product that the Albuquerque Little Theater is getting ready to showcase. The show is about a fundraiser put on by the little sisters of Hoboken to raise money to bury sisters accidentally poisoned by the convent cook.

This show will feature new jokes, additional lyrics, two new arrangements, and a brand-new song. The shows will be from April 14-30, at the Albuquerque Little Theatre, located 224 San Pasquale SW. Albuquerque, NM 87104. To purchase your tickets visit albuquerquelittletheatre.com.