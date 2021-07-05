Albuquerque Little Theatre kicks off return of live productions with Summer Series

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Little Theatre is happy to announce the reopening of live theatre with their Summer Series. This series of three productions will welcome audiences back with limited seating.

ALT Resource Development Director Ronda Lewis provides the inside scoop on the series. The three shows in the series include “Barrymore”, “The Belle of Amherst” and “Barefoot in the Park”. All shows will perform Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 2 p.m.

“Barrymore” is the portrayal of John Barrymore in a production that jokes with the audience, and reminisces with the legendary actor on better times as he prepares for a comeback performance. “Barrymore” will run from July 8 through 11.

Starring Ronda Lewis as Emily Dickinson, “The Belle of Amherst” is based on the life of Dickinson and is set in her home in Amherst, Massachusetts. The production highlights her work to recollect the poet’s encounters with family, friends, and acquaintances. “The Belle of Amherst” runs from July 22 through 25.

Join newlyweds Paul and Corie Bratter as they explore their lives together as well as their new fixer-upper apartment following their honeymoon. “Barefoot in the Park” runs from August 19 through 29.

All tickets are now on sale for $15 and can be purchased online.