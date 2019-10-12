Albuquerque Little Theatre commemorates 90th season with new commodes

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Little Theatre is celebrating its 90th season with new bathrooms.

“It is here. It is done. We’re gonna cut a ribbon tonight. We’re all gonna go and have the royal flush and get to see it,” Ronda Lewis, resource development director, said.

The historic theatre unveiled the new restrooms during a ribbon-cutting Friday night. The restroom renovation doubled the size of the current restrooms. It took a little more than three and a half years to raise funding for the project.

“We wish to make the best seat in the house for our patrons, and we have now, I feel like, done that. This is everything safe, new, ADA compliant, expanded dramatically, so it’s a wonderful improvement for the theatre,” Lewis said.

A second-floor expansion also added much-needed office space and archival library for historic documents and photos.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss