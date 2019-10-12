Albuquerque Little Theatre commemorates 90th season with new commodes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Little Theatre is celebrating its 90th season with new bathrooms.

“It is here. It is done. We’re gonna cut a ribbon tonight. We’re all gonna go and have the royal flush and get to see it,” Ronda Lewis, resource development director, said.

The historic theatre unveiled the new restrooms during a ribbon-cutting Friday night. The restroom renovation doubled the size of the current restrooms. It took a little more than three and a half years to raise funding for the project.

“We wish to make the best seat in the house for our patrons, and we have now, I feel like, done that. This is everything safe, new, ADA compliant, expanded dramatically, so it’s a wonderful improvement for the theatre,” Lewis said.

A second-floor expansion also added much-needed office space and archival library for historic documents and photos.