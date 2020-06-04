Albuquerque Little Theater celebrates class of 2020 with virtual prom

Live Now
Gov. Lujan Grisham to address racism, systemic injustice on Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local theatre is celebrating seniors who missed their prom with a virtual dance challenge. Last month Albuquerque Little Theatre reached out asking seniors to participate. Participants were asked to get dressed up and learn original choreography by Jonathan Ragsdal to music from the hit Broadway show, The Prom Musical. The theatre then complied the submissions into this video.

“Here at Albuquerque Little Theatre we know that life is better live and while we can’t fill these seats right now we hope that this project brings a little bit of joy of theatre in this challenging time,” said Ragsdal.

