Albuquerque little league pushes the city for fair treatment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The president of an Albuquerque little league is upset over what she’s calling unfair treatment from the city of Albuquerque.

Erika Morales, the President of Westgate Little League, says for years her league has been treated differently than some other leagues in Albuquerque. “We pay for our own water and waste,” she said.

Morales has only served as President of Westgate Little League for three years. At a recent city meeting, she learned some leagues are not required to pay their own bill. She says instead, the city is paying it.

Westgate Little League says they pay anywhere between $300 or $400 a month for water and waste. That money, they say, would be better used elsewhere.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department says it pays the water for four of the 10 leagues. Those four are Eastdale, West Mesa, Zia and Petroglyph. Parks and Rec this is a product of the evolution of little league.

“As parks have grown and leagues have changed, Parks and Rec have made individual agreements with a number of leagues,” Parks and Rec Director Dave Simon said.

Now, the city says it’s working on making a standard agreement that’ll be followed by every league. As part of that new agreement, the city will begin paying the water for all 10 leagues. Each league will still be responsible for general maintenance.

The new agreement is currently being reviewed by the city’s legal team. They expect to complete the agreement by the fall.

District 9 Councilor Klarissa Pena says state lawmakers have given the city $100,000 for improvements to little league fields. Part of that will be used to renovate a clubhouse for Westgate Little League.