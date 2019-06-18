Albuquerque little league program recognized for engaging kids of all abilities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque baseball league is giving kids of all abilities the chance to play. Challenger Baseball is a special division in Lobo Little League for players with physical and intellectual differences.

Rules are flexible, but each player gets a bat, goes through the bases and takes turns in the outfield. Buddies help as needed.

Bernalillo County recognized Lobo Little League for its mission to engage all children at a special ceremony last month. If you’d like to volunteer or sign up to participate, click here.