Albuquerque little league program recognized for engaging kids of all abilities

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque baseball league is giving kids of all abilities the chance to play. Challenger Baseball is a special division in Lobo Little League for players with physical and intellectual differences.

Rules are flexible, but each player gets a bat, goes through the bases and takes turns in the outfield. Buddies help as needed.

Bernalillo County recognized Lobo Little League for its mission to engage all children at a special ceremony last month. If you’d like to volunteer or sign up to participate, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss