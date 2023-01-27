ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Library of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County will present eight film adaptations of Roald Dahl in February. Books to the Big Screen will be free to attend and happen at various libraries around the city.
- Saturday, February 4 at 3:00 p.m. – The Witches at Lomas Tramway
- Sunday, February 5 at 1:30 p.m. – Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory at Central and Unser
- Tuesday, February 7 at 4:30 p.m. – Matilda at Taylor Ranch
- Saturday, February 11 at 3:00 p.m. – Charlie and the Chocolate Factor at International District
- Sunday, February 12 at 1:15 p.m. – Fantastic Mr. Fox at Erna Fergusson
- Wednesday, February 15 at 3:00 p.m. – James and the Giant Peach at Main
- Saturday, February 18 at 3:00 p.m. – 36 Hours at Special Collections
- Saturday, February 25 at 3:00 p.m. – BFG at East Mountain