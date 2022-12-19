ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is the season and the Public Library Albuquerque-Bernalillo County will be hosting a variety of special holiday events. Which are perfect for family and friends to enjoy together.
In addition to their regularly scheduled storytimes, craft activities and movie showings there will also be a lineup of special holiday events. Some of the events include ‘Hanukkah Crafts for Kids’, ‘Gingerbread Extravaganza!’ and even ‘Family Storytime: Do You Want to Build a Snowman?’.
All events are free to attend and most events are on a first come first serve basis, some need to be registered for. To learn more, visit https://abqlibrary.org/home.
Locations:
- Alamosa 6900 Gonzales SW 87121
- Central & Unser 8081 Central NW 87121
- Cherry Hills6901 Barstow NE 87111
- East Mountain 487 NM 333
- Erna Fergusson 3700 San Mateo NE 87110
- Ernie Pyle 900 Girard SE 87106
- International District 7601 Central Ave NE 87108
- Juan Tabo 3407 Juan Tabo NE 87111
- Lomas Tramway 908 Eastridge NE 87123
- Los Griegos 1000 Griegos NW 87107
- Main & Genealogy 501 Copper NW 87102
- Rudolfo Anaya North Valley 7704 2nd Street NW 87107
- San Pedro 5600 Trumbull SE 87108
- South Broadway 1025 Broadway SE 87102
- South Valley 3904 Isleta SW 87105
- Taylor Ranch 5700 Bogart NW 87120
- Tony Hillerman 8205 Apache NE 87110
- Westgate 1300 Delgado SW 87121