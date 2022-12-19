ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is the season and the Public Library Albuquerque-Bernalillo County will be hosting a variety of special holiday events. Which are perfect for family and friends to enjoy together.

In addition to their regularly scheduled storytimes, craft activities and movie showings there will also be a lineup of special holiday events. Some of the events include ‘Hanukkah Crafts for Kids’, ‘Gingerbread Extravaganza!’ and even ‘Family Storytime: Do You Want to Build a Snowman?’.

All events are free to attend and most events are on a first come first serve basis, some need to be registered for. To learn more, visit https://abqlibrary.org/home.

Locations: