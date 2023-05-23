ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A major tech focused upgrade is on the way for Albuquerque’s entire library system. Over the next month, the Albuquerque and Bernalillo County Public Library will be launching new systems aimed at how people can check out books and the online experience.

While libraries are obviously built on access to physical books, the website and checkout system behind those books is important for patrons as it allows people to research, request, and find books and digital media. Library leaders say the transition will include a new website, a new app for library account management and digital library cards.

With the website upgrades, library managers are promising better search capabilities and a brand-new online catalogue. The upgrade is decades in the making, according to a news release from the library managers.

“The Albuquerque and Bernalillo County Public Library are excited to unveil a significant upgrade to its library system, a project that has been underway for more than 20 years,” the city said in a press release. “The new library portal will incorporate various features to simplify access to the library’s wide range of resources.”

In to the new website, the first ever library app will let users place holds on items, search the catalogue, and renew library cards. The library system expects to release more details about the app soon.

Ahead of the transition, the library is warning people about some impacts to service. To implement the changes, some library services will be temporarily unavailable from June 19 to June 21. During that time, most online services will not be usable. Media like eBooks and the like can be downloaded beforehand for offline use. And in-library public computers will be unavailable, as will some services like library card renewal.

If you want to keep your reading history or lists as the libraries transition to the new system, you should print them from the current system. Those lists will not be transferred to the new system.