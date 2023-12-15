ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local union has leased land from the city of Albuquerque to prepare its next generation of workers. Civil leaders passed a ceremonial key Friday to UA Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 412 for the old Remco Bolt building at Third and Mountain. The three parcels will house the union’s apprenticeship and readiness programs.

The union has outgrown its current facility and will move into the new building once renovations are complete. “As part of this lease, Local 412 will be providing training to people of this community. Our apprenticeship readiness program is designed to reach into the most underserved parts of our community and provide pathways out of poverty,” said Joan Baker, Director of Outreach and Engagement with UA Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 412.

The lease is good for five years but could be extended for up to 25.