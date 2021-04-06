Albuquerque leaders to provide update on Gibson Medical Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque officials and Mayor Tim Keller will hold a news briefing at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6 to provide an update on the city’s effort to purchase the Gibson Medical Center. KRQE News 13 will stream the briefing live on this page.

The City of Albuquerque previously announced efforts to purchase the old Gibson Medical Center for the city’s proposed Gateway Center homeless shelter. The Gibson Medical Center was under lease by the State of New Mexico for $8.6 million who was using the building as an overflow hospital for COVID-19 patients.

In November 2020, voters approved using $14 million in bond funds for the Gateway Center. Last year, a report detailed everything the homeless coordinating council stated was necessary to move forward with the project. The City of Albuquerque requested $30 million for the Gateway Center through the state’s capital outlay process in February.