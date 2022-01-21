ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city leaders are expected to address their public safety legislative priorities in a news conference Friday afternoon. KRQE News 13 will live stream coverage of the briefing on this page starting around 12:30 p.m.

According to a news release, Mayor Tim Keller is expected to take part in the briefing, speaking about laws and “action items from the Metro Crime Initiative that are currently at play in the legislature.” The Metro Crime Initiative was a city-led, months-long collaborative process that resulted in list of 40 suggestions on how to address crime in the Albuquerque-area.

Among the possible initiatives, the City of Albuquerque is pushing for expanding funding for its “Violence Intervention Program” (VIP,) an initiative designed to “interrupt the process” where victims of other violent crimes become involved in perpetuating the violence that happened to them. Each week, VIP staff create a list of individuals affected by recent gun violence and crime. Program workers attempt to contact individuals immediately, in-person, offering support services and timely discussions about the consequences of violence.

Through the Metro Crime Initiative, the Keller administration has also endorsed several other initiatives including a push for a statewide task force on officer retention and recruiting; strengthening laws tied to crimes involving guns; and making changes in the pre-trial detention decision making in the courts. Some of those initiatives have been backed by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, who alongside Mayor Tim Keller, unveiled several crime-related legislative proposals during a news conference last week.