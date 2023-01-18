ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors are demanding answers from the Keller Administration about the future of an artificial indoor field. It comes after Larry Barker uncovered how the turf – funded by the City of Albuquerque – came to sit in Rio Rancho.

“I think it would be great to make sure the funds stay in Albuquerque that belong to Albuquerque,” says City Councilor Brook Bassan. Albuquerque city councilors, grilling the parks and rec director about why the city put nearly $240,000 in state and city funding, towards a field for the Duke City Gladiators.

“Albuquerque taxpayers were spent to purchase an artificial turf playing field for the Gladiators stadium in Rio Rancho,” Bassan said.

As a Larry Barker investigation revealed, the City of Albuquerque secured money from the legislature to help it buy artificial turf for city recreational facilities but right now, the city doesn’t have anywhere to put it. “We could have purchased this because the legislature provided the lion’s share of the funding,” said Chief Administrative Officer Lawrence Rael. “We could have purchased it, roll it up – it’s a piece of carpet – and put it somewhere in a building and left it there for three or four years until we decided to build a building.”

But instead, they entered into an agreement with the Gladiators and the Rio Rancho Events Center. “Benefit the citizens through supporting this sports and recreation activity, which citizens from around the region attend,” said Parks and Recreation Director Dave Simon.

Simon says the turf also gets used by Albuquerque youth in programs such as the Boys and Girls Club. He says what the mayor has told us before, that eventually, the goal is to bring the team – and the turf – back to Albuquerque. “It is temporarily positioned in Rio Rancho because that’s where the team is playing that is utilizing the turf field,” says Simon.

City councilors say they want more concrete answers. “If you’re talking eventually, then eventually we need to know what date it’ll be back in Albuquerque,” says City Councilor Louie Sanchez.

Sanchez suggested the turf could be used at the sports complex the city has been planning on the west side. The administration says that’s a possibility. “We couldn’t agree with you more,” said Rael. “I’d love to have that facility in place. The mayor supports that as well, so we’ll work with you and see if we can’t find the funds to make that a reality.”

The state put up more than $160,000 for the project. The city contributed another $74,000.