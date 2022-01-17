ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque lawmaker is expected to address a newly proposed law targeting the storage of firearms. KRQE News will live stream the news conference planned for Monday afternoon, with coverage beginning around 1 p.m.

Democratic Representative Pamelya Herndon of Albuquerque is proposing the “Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Act,” named after the 13-year old Washington Middle School student who was shot on school grounds in August 2021. Albuquerque Police say Hargrove was killed by a classmate, Juan Saucedo Jr., as Hargrove tried to stop Saucedo Jr. from bullying Hargrove’s friends. Police say Saucedo Jr. used his father’s gun to shoot Hargrove.

The bill is expected to create law addressing criminal charges that could filed against adults accused of failing to lock up or securely store a gun or other weapons. So far, the bill hasn’t been pre-filed with the New Mexico Legislative ahead of the 2021 legislative session, however, it has been discussed publicly in the lead up to the session.

Rep. Herndon is expected to provide more specifics about the proposed bill during Monday’s news conference. Hargrove family representatives are also expected to be in attendance at the news conference alongside Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez, NAACP Albuquerque President Dr. Harold Bailey, and representatives of local gun violence reduction organizations.