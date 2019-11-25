Albuquerque law office gives back for the holidays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque law office is giving back just days before Thanksgiving.

The Oakley Law Offices handed out Thanksgiving dinner boxes to families in need this weekend. They gave out 100 boxes of food donated by the community on a first-come, first-serve basis. No questions asked.

It’s the first time they’ve done this, but volunteers say they can already see an impact. “Every person has hard times in their lives and the community of Albuquerque has always come together to help out wherever they could so I feel blessed to be able to give since I’ve gotten to give to others,” said volunteer Julia Altamirano.

Volunteers mentioned it was a successful event with hopes of handing out more dinners throughout the holidays.