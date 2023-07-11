ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque law enforcement and community leaders gathered at the family advocacy center to discuss domestic violence in the city. One of the main topics was the positions the Albuquerque Police Department hopes to fill to help with domestic violence investigations and victims.

“Its Domestic Abuse Response Team. We currently have 13 officers who are part of this team and we have positions open for seven additional,” APD Deputy Chief Cecily Barker said. The department is also looking to hire a domestic violence liaison to help victims and providers navigate cases that are being investigated.

Speakers at the gathering also highlighted resources currently available for anyone looking for free and safe services for domestic violence victims.