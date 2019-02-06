Albuquerque launches Read to Me Book Drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The city of Albuquerque wants to get more kids reading but needs your help.

Tuesday, the city's Read to Me Book Drive got underway at the Main Library. The goal is to collect books and give them to low income kids to help them experience the joy of reading.

"It helps foster that love of reading and the actual holding of a book, which is completely different...the smell of a book, the look and feel of a book," said Sandra Williams with the Read to Me ABQ Network.

You can donate books through March 29. There are a number of drop off locations including Lowe's Home Improvement stores and Albuquerque libraries.