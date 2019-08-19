Albuquerque launches ‘Project Guardian’ to guard against mass shootings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is rolling out a new initiative in an effort to prevent mass shootings.

The Project Guardian Program connects jurisdictions across the nation and state, such as the FBI, New Mexico State Police, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and more. They’ll work together to identify threats, which will involve community members identifying warning signs of violence and reporting them.

“By identifying this early and getting information from the communities, we can process the information and find the appropriate response to deal with them, and basically we can predict and prevent these incidents if we get to it early enough,” Albuquerque Police Chief Michael Geier said.

Part of the initiative also includes holding more active shooter training across the community.