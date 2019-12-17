Albuquerque launches program to make businesses more energy efficient

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is continuing its efforts to connect with local businesses by launching a new program that focuses on making businesses more energy efficient.

City officials said they are looking to partner up with local small and medium-sized businesses to lower their carbon footprint and their related energy costs. Their goal is to have businesses commit to reducing energy consumption by 20% over the next five years.

The city will offer free training, consultation and resources to dramatically improve the energy efficiency of the businesses that participate in the program.

“The biggest incentive is saving money,” said Sydney Lienemann, CABQ Climate Advisor. “This is a great way to save money on your energy, on your gas bill, on your water bill even, and we’re also really hoping to publicize what these small businesses are doing and show Albuquerque how they can be greener.”

To get involved in the free program, click here.