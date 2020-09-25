Albuquerque launches online mapping tool for flu shot clinics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque now has a new online tool to help residents find flu shots this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The online mapping tool offers dates, times, and locations of flu shot clinics and include various free clinics.

The city reports that flu shot drives will provide a critical test for the capacity to distribute an eventual COVID-19 vaccine. Citizens are urged to get vaccinated for the flu as it helps to reduce respiratory illness and saves health care resources that may be in short supply due to COVID-19.

The first drive-thru flu shot clinic is Saturday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2400 Tucker NE. UNM is hosting the clinic and is available free for those ages six months and up.

No insurance cards are required and residents are encouraged to wear sleeveless or short-sleeve shirts for the drive-thru shots. Masks are required.

