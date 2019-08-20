Albuquerque launches new program to help low-income residents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque has launched a new initiative to help low-income residents get ahead.

It will help them avoid predatory lending and fraud, and raise their credit scores. It will also gather complaints about questionable business practices and help them secure jobs.

“These are areas where we have to give people the chance to get the kind of employment, the kind of services they need, despite the fact that they may have been taken advantage of by someone that led to their credit rating being harmed,” Mayor Tim Keller said.

The project has been awarded $125,000 to get off the ground.