ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque children are getting their hands on the city’s new activity book. The book titled Let’s Explore Albuquerque highlights all the great things about the Duke City including its landscape, native plants, and modes of transportation. The city celebrated the book’s release over the weekend and continued giving it out Tuesday afternoon at the Barelas Community Center.

To create it, the city’s Arts and Culture Department went directly to the target audience for their input. “Once we decided to do it, we actually sent our staff out to meet with kids in community centers and asked them about what they thought about Albuquerque, what they wanted to learn, what did they want to know? So we started with kid’s questions and that’s what led us to different sections of the book,” said Director Shelle Sanchez.

The book is available at Explora, libraries, and other venues around town as well as on ABQ Ride buses.