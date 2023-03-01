ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is launching a program where students will be able to build their own lowrider-style bike. Ten students are a part of the Duke City Youth Lowrider Bike Club.

The club is an after-school program where each student gets a bike. With the bicycle, they can build their own lowrider-style customizations.

Volunteers from local law enforcement agencies and members of the lowrider community are pitching in to help the students with their bike builds.

“We got pinstripers, custom car painters. We got welders. We got people that designed the bike behind here. We’ve just got a little bit of everybody,” said Robert Vander Slice, a custom painter.

Officials said the program is just one way to improve community engagement between youth and law enforcement.