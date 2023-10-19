ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local landscaping architecture firm has been awarded grant money for renovations in Downtown Albuquerque. The Pland Cooperative was given $50,000 as part of the Storefront Activation Grant Program, which aims to revitalize vital parts of downtown.

The Pland Cooperative is renovating over 5,000 square feet of the building for its new offices.