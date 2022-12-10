ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousands of books were given away Saturday to local kids in need. Organizers of the event said it’s all about encouraging kids to read outside of the classroom.

The Albuquerque Federation of Classified Professionals and American Federation of Teachers New Mexico teamed up for a book giveaway and literacy event.

Families and children were able to choose from more than 6,000 books for all ages and reading levels. There were 2,000 bilingual books as well.

“I think it’s really important to bring back those resources to our community, so that if they’re bored at home, they can look at their box of free books, and they can have their own home library. Just pick at them when they’re there, especially now during the Christmas break and holiday break,” said Brenda Frayre.

Public officials were also on hand reading stories to kids in attendance.