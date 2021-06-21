Albuquerque joins worldwide ‘Make Music Day’ celebration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Music was in the air all across Albuquerque Monday night, in honor of the city’s inaugural ‘Make Music Day.’ Albuquerque has joined over 1,000 cities across the world, including a handful in New Mexico, for the annual celebration around the summer solstice.

Organizers say in future years, they hope to see more community members get involved in creative ways. “Whether it’s something formal like this, or with the city, or you’re just sitting in your back yard. No matter what your level is, we want you to be inspired to make music,” said Alex Paramo of Mariposa Music.

“We also had performances earlier, one in the city park where people made flowerpots and played music on them, at senior centers, we did some window serenades for our seniors,” said Hakim Bellamy with the city’s Arts and Culture Department.

The city partnered with local company Mariposa Music and the American Federation of Musicians to organize live music at venues around town.