ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The city of Albuquerque is one of more than 100 cities showing support for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, signing a court brief that’s heading to the Supreme Court.

The program protects about 800,000 children brought to the United States as children. Two years ago, the Trump administration said it would begin to dismantle the program.

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on November 12.