ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alzheimer’s Association’s New Mexico chapter is a nonprofit that provides support, fundraising, and advocacy on behalf of the 43,000 New Mexicans with Alzheimer’s disease and their 85,000 unpaid family caregivers. The chapter is inviting residents of Albuquerque and surrounding communities to participate in New Mexico’s largest Walk to End Alzheimer’s event.

The director of development for the New Mexico chapter, Nicolette Garcia, says the walk benefits the entire community. “It also is an opportunity for community members to stand together in this disease,” Garcia says. “To look around that day and know that they’re not alone.”

The walk takes place on October 15 at Mariposa Basin Park at 9:00 a.m. More information is available on the New Mexico chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association’s website.