Albuquerque job fair takes place at Civic Plaza

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is looking to “reHIRE ABQ” during a job fair that’s going on Thursday, May 27. Several city departments have teamed up at the Civic Plaza to help job seekers meet with local small businesses that are looking to immediately hire.

Opportunities include openings in early childhood development, the service industry and hotels, as well as plumbing. Businesses at the job fair are hopeful this will help speed up Albuquerque’s economic recovery.

“I feel we’re kinda having a slow start at this point but I feel like we’re needing it for our businesses. Our businesses are really hurting at this point,” said Audriana Vega with Workforce Connection.

The event will be held until 3 p.m. Job seekers are asking to dress in casual business attire and to bring their resumes.