ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A food competition will be taking place at the end of September. This year will be the 7th annual Duke it Out event.

The “Duke it Out” chef competition will pin some of the state’s culinary masters against each other, and it’s nearing on September 28. During an interview, Scalo Chef David Ruiz said he’s all about routine when it comes to competitions.

General Manager Boris Revilla and Ruiz also revealed a new menu item during an interview. Food isn’t the only new addition, however, Revilla said they will be having live music throughout the week and brunch on weekends.