ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes are once again taking home a big award.

The team’s alter ego, “Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico,” was selected as this year’s winner of the Copa De La Diversion Award.

They were honored for embracing Hispanic Culture with their iconic logo, along with appearances by mariachi bands and lowriders at special games.

They beat out 71 other teams to clinch the title for a second straight year.