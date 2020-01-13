Albuquerque Isotopes to host 18th annual job fair

In need of work? The Albuquerque Isotopes and Spectra Food Services are holding their 18th annual job fair on Tuesday, January 14 and Thursday, January 16 at Isotopes Park.

Andrew Cokrum discusses the available opportunities and what to expect at the job fair.

The Isotopes’ job fair has attracted hundreds of people looking for game-day and seasonal employment at Isotopes Park and this year a second date has been added to the job fair due to popular demand. The team is looking for qualified, hardworking candidates with customer service skills who are able to work baseball and soccer home games in addition to other events at Isotopes Park.

Positions available include access controller, promo crew, pro shop attendant, music operator, grounds crew, security, and batboy plus many more. Spectra Food Services is searching for bartenders, cashiers, cooks, dishwashers, prep cooks, and warehouse workers to name a few.

“We have something for everybody, high school students, if you’re retired, looking for a second job, something to do during the summer, it’s perfect. You could be a batboy, we need help with ushers, ticket takers, promotions crew, get to help with Orbit one of the best mascots in baseball, grounds crew, something for everybody,” said Andrew.

Andrew explains that these part-time seasonal positions are not only for Isotopes games but an Isotopes Park job so employees will be involved in any event that comes to the ballpark which includes New Mexico United matches. He encourages those who are interested to get to the event early, to bring along a resume, and dress for success as over 300 positions are open.

This is the earliest the park has ever held its job fair as well as the first year the park has had two job fairs. The Albuquerque Isotopes season begins on April 14 and New Mexico United’s season starts in March.

The 18th annual Isotopes job fair will be held on Tuesday, January 13 and Thursday, January 16 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Isotopes Park.