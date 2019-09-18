Albuquerque Isotopes respond to ‘mean tweets’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes are wrapping up the season by poking fun at fan complaints.

Modeled after Jimmy Kimmel’s celebrity mean tweet videos, the ‘Topes had members of their staff read aloud mean comments about the team on Twitter and responded to them. But they say it’s all in good fun.

“We’re always about customer service, we absolutely listen to the fans, we were just having a little bit of fun, and letting everybody know that we appreciate your support, we pay attention to your input, thanks for a great year,” the team’s general manager, John Traub, said.

To watch the full video, click here.