ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Play ball! Baseball season is right around the corner and

The Albuquerque Isotopes are gearing up for the 2023 season, with a Mariachi 6-pack that is now on sale.

The Isotopes will have six Mariachi games this year, and the box-level tickets are on sale for $99. The Mariachi 6-pack is the only way to guarantee your seat before individual game tickets go on sale to the general public.

Mariachi Nights:

Saturday, April 8 – Long Sleeve T-Shirts

Friday, May 5 – Cinco de Mayo Celebration, pre-game AL Hurricane Jr. concert, with adult Mariachi Jerseys for the first, fans.

Tuesday, June 6 – Taco Tuesday, MAriachi Flags

Saturday, July 1 -Lowrider Night, Bobbleheads

Saturday, August 5, Fireworks

Sunday, Sept. 24, Final Game of the Regular season Adult Mariachi Jerseys, first 3,000 fans

To purchase tickets or learn more visit milb.com/albuquerque.



